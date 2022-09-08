Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to the Royal Family. She was 96 years old.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

There was no official cause of death attributed to Queen Elizabeth, but she had been in poor health for about a year, according to BBC News.

Queen Elizabeth’s reign in the United Kingdom spanned more than 70 years.

Per Reuters:

Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

OP-ED: A Royal Disgrace: We’re Discussing Racism All Wrong

Meghan Markle’s ‘Dark’ Claim Spotlights Racist History Of Buckingham Palace

The post Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96 appeared first on NewsOne.

Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96 was originally published on newsone.com