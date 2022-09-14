‘Remind God What He Said’ | Mr. Griffin

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

For today’s Mr. Griffin, GRIFF opens up about an experience he had at church this weekend and a specific message delivered by the guest pastor, and that is to always remind God of what he said.

As we go through life, things will happen that will affect how you think or feel, but Griff wants to remind you that to “let your requests be now be made known to God when a righteous cry for help the Lord hears and delivers them out of all their troubles.”

GRIFF: He had a guest pastor for both services on Sunday, Pastor Arthur Jackson, the third, and something he said, in his sermon and a second service. He said If you really want to pray, like if you really want to get in there and pray to God, remind God what he said. Now, as soon as he said that, I thought about Erica Campbell because Erica Campbell has been saying that probably since I met her she says something that that is what our family does. They remind God of what he says.

He says, You are loved you are worthy and valuable and you are made new and full of the Spirit you are transforming your child and his witness, and come to me all you are weary and burdened. And sometimes we are weary Erica just said it yesterday where he is different. Everything could be going fine. Everything could be going well in your life, but you are just tired inside. That’s weary.

