Howard University Swim Team Will Make History During Hall of Fame Weekend

Did you know that Howard University is the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the nation with a swim program! Founded in 1947, this team has competed throughout the country and participates in various community events to negate the stereotype that Black people don’t swim! This weekend, the Howard University Swim Team will make history in more ways than one!

The season opening meet against the 2022 Big East Champion Georgetown Hoyas, “The Battle at The Burr,” is predicted to be the biggest swimming event in HBCU history! The crowd will be LIVE with a history-making 2,000 attendees expected which will also serve as an opportunity for both programs to garner significant economic support from their fan and alumni bases. “Raising funds to cover expenses, expanding the program and getting the word out there is huge,” says Askew.

VIPs in the world of swimming will make their way on Howard’s campus for the Hall of Fame Weekend of September 30, 2022. Camille Chatoor (B.A. ’89) and current HU Swimming and Diving Coach Nicholas Askew (B.S. ’00) will be inducted into the HU Athletics Hall of Fame. They plan to share the limelight of this lifetime achievement with the 2022-2023 HU Swimming and Diving team. “I am humbled to be recognized for this prestigious honor of being inducted into the Howard Athletics Hall of Fame,” said Askew, a former standout swimmer and record holder, who is in his ninth season as head coach. “The timing is great since it will lead into the big event the next day.”

The Battle at The Burr will feature celebrity appearances, VIP lounge and between-race entertainment. At the conclusion of the meet, VIP guests will be able to attend a reception with food and soft drinks and the opportunity to meet special guests. Invited guests from the swim and dive world include Joel Shinofield, managing director for sport development at USA Swimming; Maritza McClendon, Olympic silver medalist; Elizabeth Biesel, Olympic bronze medalist; Samantha Barany, executive director of the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.

This event is currently sold out but there will be overflow in the basketball arena with a broadcast of the swim meet on Jumbotrons. Let’s get out and support our Howard swimmers has they continue to make noise around our city, nation and the world!

source: howard.edu

