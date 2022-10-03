Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Chart-topper DOE has garnered another #1 hit, as her latest single “When I Pray” is #1 on two Gospel radio charts, two weeks in a row. At #1 for the second consecutive week on both Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart and the MediaBase Gospel Chart, “When I Pray” is the second #1 single from the three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist’s solo album CLARITY, following her album’s first #1 single “Brighter.” An uplifting ballad, DOE’s “When I Pray” brings a powerful reminder of finding God’s love through struggles and connecting in prayer. Her debut full-length album CLARITY, is an 11-track inspirational album, with DOE writing on all songs, released earlier this year by Jonathan McReynolds’ Life Room Label in partnership with RCA Inspiration.

Download and stream all things DOE here: https://doejonesmusic.com/

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of October 1, 2022

1. When I Pray DOE

2. All In Your Hands Marvin Sapp

3. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

4. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin

5. Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful

6. Let Him In Jokia

7. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson

8. Thankful JJ Hairston

9. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson

10. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders

11. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

12. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

13. New Tye Tribbett

14. I Hear You Lucinda Moore

15. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

16. Your World Jonathan McReynolds

17. I Believe Fred Jerkins ft/ Bishop Paul S. Morton

18. All I Need Jason Nelson]

19. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining, Praise Him) Brent Jones

20. Goodness of God CeCe Winans

DOE Is Number One For The Second Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of October 1, 2022) was originally published on praisedc.com