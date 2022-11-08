Exclusive: Al Sharpton Talks Key Races & Politics Of Election Day 2022

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Today is Election Day, where millions across the country will be voting in the primary elections of local politicians running for office from the left and right.

Whether it’s your first time at the polls or just want to know more about the candidates in your party, we had the good Reverend Al Sharpton on the show today to lay it all out on the table and make things clear.

Rev kept it all the way candid with Erica and GRIFF on the various questions coming up when it come to voters today, including whether or not celebrity status will affect results. “Today is not the GRAMMY Awards; it’s an election,” Sharpton stressed to the Get Up! church, frankly adding, “We’re not looking for celebrities — we’re looking for senators and governors that can do the job.” We couldn’t have said it better!

Listen to our full conversation with the honorable Rev. Al Sharpton below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: