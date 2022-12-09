Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants To Launch A Cannabis Business To Boost Church Membership

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Pastor Jamal Bryant isn’t your normal pastor.

From his rants about Herschel Walker to his call to action after the death of rapper Takeoff, Pastor Jamal Bryant never seems to miss an opportunity to spread his message and build on his legacy. The New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor recently shared his progressive and ambitious plans to help push his church and congregation into the 21st century. Interestingly enough, those plans involve marijuana.

From Bossip:

This week, the pastor appeared on the Cool Soror podcast with Rashan Ali, where he explained his ambitions to launch a cannabis business to help drive membership in his church and entrepreneurship within the Black community.

“The average church is 15 years behind schedule,” Bryant told Ali. “We don’t have a terminology for ‘how do I love God but hate the church?’”

He continued: “I think the Black churches gotta have a real come to Jesus meeting and get into the 21st century,” noting that he and New Birth are also pro-choice because Jesus is.

“Christianity is in and of itself pro-choice but we don’t say anything because a lot of Black churches are white Evangelicals in drag,” Bryant explained. “How are you leading in this effort to try to change the narrative? How are you making sure that more people think like this or at least have this conversation?”

“I’m mindful that I’m not after Christians, I’m after people who don’t go to church,” the Pastor added. “Churches are just recycling people from other churches. I’m looking for people who smell like weed.”

And he’s not joking.

Not only is Pastor Jamal Bryant “looking for people who smell like weed,” he wants his church to get into the cannabis business directly.

“No, no, really. New Birth is the largest land-owning Black church in America,” he shared. “So my position to my deacons is, why are we not raising cannabis?”

The pastor went on to explain what he thinks he can accomplish by dipping into the industry via his church.

“I’ll be able to bring Black males that are able to do it legally,” he said. “I’m teaching them farming. I’m helping them to enhance the ecosystem.”

Surely some folks won’t agree with Pastor Jamal Bryant’s methods, but honestly who cares. The goal is to help bring prosperity to our communities. Teaching farming and agriculture to young Black people is long overdue.

SEE ALSO:

‘You People’: Kenya Barris Bi-Racial Backlash Goes Viral

The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ‘Love Black Boys,’ Professor Says

The post Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants To Launch A Cannabis Business To Boost Church Membership appeared first on NewsOne.

Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants To Launch A Cannabis Business To Boost Church Membership was originally published on newsone.com