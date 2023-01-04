Keep Your Past In The Rear View Mirror | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Keep Your Past In The Rear View Mirror”

It’s a new year and a new opportunity to do bigger and better things than you did in the past. I want to ask you to make a commitment that you will not dwell on the past but use the past rather as a rearview mirror. Look back every now and then and use the past as a reference point but don’t dwell on it. Look ahead and look at all the great things that are in front of you, and then go about achieving great results.

You can develop the mindset where you truly believe that this will be a better year because you want to do the work to make it a better year. The best way to predict the future is to create the future and I truly believe your best is still yet to come. Can you believe that with me? Can you believe that for yourself as well? If so, let’s get going and make it happen.

remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.