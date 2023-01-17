Callaway Golf and Stephen Curry Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Stephen Curry, the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP, and Callaway Golf today announced that they have agreed to a multi-year extension of their partnership. Together, they will continue to work on various initiatives, with a strong focus on expanding the game by making it more accessible to underserved and underrepresented youth.

Since Curry and Callaway announced their partnership in 2019, Curry has launched several successful golf-related endeavors that are bringing more young people into the game. In October of 2019, he helped Howard University launch their first-ever Division 1 Golf Program, with a pledge to fund the university’s men’s and women’s programs, and personally funding three full golf scholarships. Callaway has been heavily involved as the official golf equipment provider for the program since its launch.

Among other initiatives, the two sides have worked together to create a limited-edition Chrome Soft Truvis Golf Ball in support of Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. The non-profit was created to focus on improving the lives of kids and families in Oakland, the Bay Area and across the country. Rooted in three of the most vital pillars for a healthy childhood—nutrition, education, and physical activity—Eat. Learn. Play. is working to ensure that every child in Oakland has access to the nutritious food they need to be healthy and thrive; is equipped with the resources to foster a love for learning and reading; and is provided safe places and equitable opportunities to play.

In 2022, Curry and his UNDERRATED brand wrapped up a highly successful inaugural season of UNDERRATED Golf. Callaway Golf helped support the inaugural season, and now they have extended their partnership with Curry to become an official partner of UNDERRATED Golf. This mission-based enterprise continues to provide equity, access, and opportunity to underrepresented individuals across the country, all the while creating new opportunities for young athletes who may not otherwise have the chance to gain access to the sport and adjacent skills, by providing training, equipment, networking events and more. This also allows young golfers to play on courses they would never have access to, all the while addressing the gender inequity within the sport of golf and beyond, ensuring young female players are given the same opportunities as their male counterparts.

Curry is also prominently involved in golf content and competition. He serves as the Executive Producer for the hit ABC mini-golf show, “Holey Moley,” with a goal to help grow the game of golf worldwide, reaching youth and adults alike. He has competed in several Korn Ferry Tour events, in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change, and in the American Century Championship, among other televised events.

“I am beyond excited to continue to work with Callaway Golf and their outstanding team,” Curry said. “They have been so supportive throughout our partnership as we’ve developed successful programs that are making golf more accessible to boys and girls around the world. Golf is an amazing game that brings people together, and I look forward to partnering with Callaway in the years to come with a commitment to benefitting young people of all different backgrounds.”

“We are so proud to continue our partnership with Stephen Curry, and to work together on initiatives that make golf more inclusive and fun for everyone who wants to participate in the game,” said Chip Brewer, CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands. “Stephen is an incredible partner, and we’re seeing firsthand how these initiatives are creating meaningful experiences and new opportunities to bring a newer, younger, and more diverse audience into the game.”

Callaway Golf and Stephen Curry Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension was originally published on praiserichmond.com