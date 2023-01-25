MNRK Music Group Celebrates Nominations for Recording Artists Major., Jonathan McReynolds and James Fortune @ The 54th NAACP Image Awards

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Nashville, TN (January 15, 2023) – MNRK Music Group celebrates its nominations categories for the 54th NAACP Image Awards. Jonathan McReynolds, James Fortune, and MAJOR. collectively bring in three nominations. The winners will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special, airing Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BET and 8:00 PM PT on delay. The show will be in front of an audience for the first time in three years.

One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Jonathan McReynolds is nominated for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song for his record “Your World”. The GRAMMY-Nominated artist MAJOR., nabs his eighth Image Award nomination within the same category for his classic song, “Whole World In His Hands”. Worship leader James Fortune earns the label a third nomination with his record, “My Life” under the Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album category.

The public can vote to determine the winners of the “54th NAACP Image Awards” by visiting www.naacpimageawards.net. Voting closes on February 10, 2023. Winners will be revealed during the “54th NAACP Image Awards” telecast on February 25, 2023, on BET. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories February 20-24, which will stream on www.naacpimageawards.net.

