Tye Tribbett’s “New” Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of February 4, 2023)

Tye Tribbett Released in July via Motown Gospel, All Things New. This is Tye Tribbett’s trailblazing new album that encapsulates the ways he honors the musical tradition in which he operates, all while continuously redefining and stretching its limits within a modern musical landscape. Tribbett follows the throughline between gospel, funk and hip-hop, illustrating the way one flows into another and illuminates the connective tissue amongst them, all in both energy and heritage.
Tye Tribbett earned two nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in the following categories: Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. This marked Tribbett’s twelfth career nomination.
The All Things New tour kicks of March 8th in Los Angeles. For tickets log on to TyeTribbett.com
Download or stream All Things New here: https://tyetribbett.lnk.to/AllThingsNewIB
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of February 4, 2023
1. New Tye Tribbett
2. Your World Jonathan McReynolds
3. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan
4. Goodness of God CeCe Winans
5. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon
6. Lord, I Hear You Lucinda Moore
7. Thankful JJ Hairston
8. Finished Tamela Mann
9. I Still Have You Smokie Norful
10. Call Jor’dan Armstrong f/Erica Campbell
11. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton
12. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles
13. Impossible Pastor Mike Jr.
14. Better Benediction P.J. Morton
15. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard
16. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music
17. Daily Bread Otis Kemp
18. I Will Rejoice Isabel Davis
19. Victory Kenny Lewis and One Voice
20. Always Peace Brian Courtney Wilson
