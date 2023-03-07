It’s Winning Season! Pastor Mike Jr. Talks Being “Authentically You” & Finding Your Blessing

It’s winning season for Pastor Mike Jr. This innovative, Award Winning Gospel artist stopped by the Get Up Church during the Radio One Atlanta Radiothon to sit with Erica And GRIFF. Pastor Mike talks to Get Up Erica and its fans about his music and experience as a worship leader.
Pastor Mike also gives a word about being yourself and finding the blessing that’s meant for you. He says “to somebody out there pregnant with a vision, If I take my iPhone out right now and put it up to my face, it open because it recognizes me. And many people are missing God because when the blessing shows up, you look like somebody else. So for me, man, if you be authentically you, it’s all gonna work, in the end.“
