If you’ve ever wondered why Kim Fields‘ character Regine on the legendary series Living Single always wore wigs, the actress has an explanation. In a recent interview with ‘Coco Butter,’ Fields broke down her “Hair Story” and opened up about the incredible and iconic hairstyles she’s worn throughout her lengthy career. In the video, the starlet took us down memory lane by breaking down all of her hair stories from shows like Good Times, Facts of Life and of course, Living Single.

When it came time to discuss her character Regine’s signature wig style, Fields explained that the reason behind Regine’s wig hairstyles was actually quite simple: the beauty did not want to get her hair done on set weekly!

“Here’s the big backstory about the Genesis of the whole idea of Regine wearing wigs; Kim Fields didn’t want to get her hair done every week,” she explained in her recent interview with the online outlet.

Laughing, the 59 year old then continued, “I had learned after 9 years in doing my hair every week in, week out on ‘Facts Of Life,’ I ain’t feel like doin all that. So I wore this wig to the producers’ session – we just thought ‘well this could be kind of fun actually.’”

She then added, “Sometimes I wouldn’t even pin the [wig] on…I was almost wearing them like hats!”

Check out the interview below.

Look like Regine was quite the hair pioneer before we even knew it! Beauties, which iconic hairstyle of Kim Fields is your favorite?

Kim Fields Explains Her ‘Living Single’ Character’s Signature Wigs: ‘I Was Almost Wearing Them Like Hats’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com