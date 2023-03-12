5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the start of a new week! The perfect time to continue or create goals until we reach back to Sunday again. Below are a few scriptures that will hopefully help to renew your strength during this upcoming week and beyond!

EXODUS 15:2⁣

The Lord is my strength and my power; he has become my salvation. This is my God, whom I will praise, the God of my ancestors, whom I will acclaim.

PHILIPPIANS 4:13⁣

I can endure all these things through the power of the one who gives me strength.

Joshua 10:25⁣

Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Be strong and courageous. This is what the LORD will do to all the enemies you are going to fight.

DEUTERONOMY 20:4⁣

Because the Lord your God is going with you to fight your enemies for you and to save you.

JOSHUA 1:9

I’ve commanded you to be brave and strong, haven’t I? Don’t be alarmed or terrified, because the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.

