When Whitesplaining Goes Wrong: Author Of Anti-Woke Book Can’t Define ‘Woke’ When Asked

I‘ve said it before and I’ll say it again: White people need to drop the word “woke” from their colonizer lexicons. Honestly, I’d be satisfied if they’d just keep all Black vernacular terms out of their mouths, but I’m aware that if they did that, white folks would only come up with maybe one or two slang terms per millennium. So, how about we just start with “woke” since, for all of their Columbusing and gentrifying of the term, they can never seem to articulate a definition for the word that already had a definition before they took hold of it.

Meet conservative author Bethany Mandel.

Mandel recently made an appearance on the Hill’s streaming show Rising with host Briahna Joy Gray to talk about her new book Stolen Youth: How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation. (I would have suggested a few alternatives such as Stolen Privilege: The Whiny White People’s Guide To Pretending Addressing Oppression is the Real Oppression or a shorter title like Aggrieved Caucasian Millennial Bible, but they don’t consult me on things like this.)

During the interview, Gray asked her guest a simple question: “Would you mind defining woke? It’s come up a couple of times and I just want to make sure we’re on the same page.” But the White Woman Woke Whisperer had a difficult time coming up with a definition. In fact, she froze up like a Caucasian bot whose circuits were overloaded after receiving a command that went against its programming.

“So, I mean, woke is sort of the idea that, um ….” Mandel began before stuttering and stammering as if whatever mechanism Caucasian bots use to whitesplain was severely in need of maintenance.

“This is gonna be one of those moments that goes viral,” she admitted while realizing how foolish she had made herself look.

“Woke is something that’s very hard to define and we’ve spent a whole chapter defining it,” she eventually said as she continued to struggle to articulate literally anything. “It’s sort of the understanding that we need to totally reimagine and redo society in order to create hierarchies of oppression. It’s hard to explain in a 15-second soundbite.”

Oh, Bethany.

Actually, “woke” is not a hard term to define. It’s so easy to define, in fact, that Black people have been using the word with a clear understanding of what it means as early as the 1930s. There was nothing complicated about it. It could be explained in a five-second soundbite. It absolutely doesn’t take even that long to articulate, “Woke refers to Black people’s collective awareness of white supremacy.”

Anyway, A Tribe Called Beth tried to explain her flub by blaming the Black woman who interviewed her. She claimed she was thrown off after hearing Joy on a “hot mic” while the host was “demeaning parenting” and that’s why she failed so miserably at presenting an articulate definition of “woke.” (Whew, because for a second there, I just thought maybe she didn’t know WTF she was talking about.)

At the end of the day, what Mandel defines as an effort to “create hierarchies of oppression” is really just a reflection of a society that is evolving, improving and correcting itself from generation to generation. And this is how societies have always operated in spite of the perpetual attempts by conservatives to turn back the clock. And the idea that “radicals” are indoctrinating the youth is beyond absurd when young people are absolutely leading the “wokeness” movement.

But then again, when a white person writes an entire book chapter defining a Black expression, you can be pretty certain that absurdity is all you’re going to get.

The post When Whitesplaining Goes Wrong: Author Of Anti-Woke Book Can’t Define ‘Woke’ When Asked appeared first on NewsOne.

