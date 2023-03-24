Arts & Entertainment

[VIDEO] Backstage at Praise in the Park 2023 with Maurette B. Clark

Published on March 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Maurette B Clark

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Radio One

Life certainly looks a lot different for many of us since the world changed in 2020.

 

Backstage at Praise in the Park, Maurette B. Clark explained how she emerged from the pandemic with a renewed outlook on music and so much more.

RELATED: Our Favorite Moments from Praise in the Park 2023

RELATED: 2022 Our Favorite Moments: Praise In The Park Photo Gallery

RELATED: Backstage at Praise in The Park 2023 with JJ Hairston

[VIDEO] Backstage at Praise in the Park 2023 with Maurette B. Clark  was originally published on praisehouston.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Close