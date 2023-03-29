Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Singer-Songwriter Victory Boyd stops by the studio to talk to RNBhilly’s Killsing about her new album Glory Hour, her coming of age in the music industry and what it was like to work with musical genius Kanye West.

He talked about the educational experience that came with working with Kanye West. He pushed her creativity beyond her own limiting thoughts and just to work in the presence of his mastery set the blueprint for her to do something many of us do not hear today, the message of the messiah being spread in mainstream music.

“I thought I had to work up and build myself up before I could have a license to write blatantly Gospel songs in the music industry” Boyd said. “But it was almost like Kanye opened up that door, and I got to support him in that endeavor. Then once the door was open, now I get to do this project (Glory Hour), which is a byproduct of Jesus is King”

Watch the full interview here:

Glory Hour is expected to be released in the spring of 2023. Listen to some of her music [here]

Victory Boyd’s latest hit El Shaddai

El Shaddai

Victory Boyd on Working with Kanye: He Opened the Door for Gospel in Mainstream Media was originally published on rnbphilly.com