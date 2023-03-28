Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA legend, Earvin “Magic” Johnson has joined the bidding group to own the Washington Commanders, sources confirmed. The Hall of Famer will join the Harris group led by Josh Harris who also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

Magic Johnson is currently the part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and was The Lakers team president from 2017-2019. He has also invested in other sports teams, including the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and MLS’ Los Angeles FC.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

In November, The Commanders current team owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they will be selling the team and Forbes listed the value of the franchise at $5.6 billion. NFL owners will be meeting in Phoenix next week, so a deal could happen soon but sources say that the sale most likely won’t be approved until late May when the owners meet again.

source: ESPN

READ MORE SPORTS NEWS:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

Magic Johnson Joins The Run To Buy The Commanders was originally published on woldcnews.com