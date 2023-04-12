Actor Khris Davis Talks ‘Big George Foreman’ Biopic, COGIC Faith & More

On April 28th, the biopic “Big George Foreman” is set to hit theaters with rising star Khris Davis taking on the lead role. The film chronicles the life of the legendary boxer, from his humble beginnings in Texas to his Olympic gold medal win and later, becoming the oldest heavyweight world champion in history.
Davis brings an authentic energy to the portrayal of Foreman, showcasing his unwavering determination, unmatched strength, and endearing personality. Davis sits down with “GRIFF” to talk about what it took to become the man who would go on to make sports history along with changing the lives of many.
Watch the trailer below
