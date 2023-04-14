Bishop Paul S. Morton Talks “I Believe” Featuring Fred Jerkins & More

Bishop Paul S. Morton is a well-known figure in the gospel music industry and his latest release, “I Believe,” featuring Fred Jerkins, is quickly making waves. The uplifting and powerful lyrics of the song speak of trust and faith in God, and it’s hard not to feel moved when listening to it. Morton’s smooth voice and Jerkins’ soulful tones create a beautiful harmony that will leave you feeling inspired and hopeful.
Listen To “I Believe” by Fred Jerkins feat. Bishop Paul Morton Below
“I Believe” is Bishop Morton’s first number 1 song on the Billboard charts. Morton shared his thoughts on the achievement, saying “That is so exciting. You know, I did my last solo project in 2015. , said, hey, I’m just gonna take it easy now, and I want to record 12 songs no more in my life trying to learn all of them. And so I said what I’ll do is just said it now and did do a song with somebody, but little did I know that if it was gonna hit number one. I tell you. God is amazing.”
With his decades-long career in gospel music, Morton continues to inspire and uplift his listeners with each new release, and “I Believe” is no exception.
