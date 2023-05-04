Earnest Pugh returns to the Get Up! Church to premiere his newest single “Keeper of my Soul.” The track made famous by legendary artist Keith Pringle is such an amazing song and Pugh explains what made him recreate this record.
- Earnest Pugh Talks ‘Keeper of My Soul,’ Best Of Album & More
- Earnest Pugh Gives His Post-COVID Testimony In “God Did It” [Listen]
- Earnest Pugh Discusses Impact Of Coronavirus [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Pugh tells Erica and GRIFF why he decided to recreate such a timeless classic, saying “Well, you know, we’ve got a lot of anxiety in the atmosphere right now with gun violence, civil unrest, and political differences. So, I kind of want to do an antifear antidote into the atmosphere to let people know. Listen, God is still a keeper and protector, he’s our shield and we can’t walk in fear.”
Listen to the new single below.
Pugh is making some big news including a “Very Best Of” album this year. 2023 is looking up for Pugh and you can find out more with Get Up! here.
