Friend of the Get Up! Church, Charles Jenkins stopped by to debut his brand new single “God Be Praised” for his new EP, “Gospel Music Changed My Life.”
When describing the song, Jenkins kept it simple and plain, saying “(It’s) hand clapping, foot stomping, tambourine, washboard old church, stand up.”
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Charles Jenkins Talks New EP “Gospel Music Changed My Life”
- What is Black History? Let These Beautiful Black Children Break It Down [VIDEO]
- Have You Heard Charles Jenkins’ New Album ‘PRAISE PARTY, Vol. 1’ Yet?
Listen to Charles Jenkins’ “God Be Praised (The Broadcast)” featuring Walterene Johnson and Elder Eric Thomas
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
A prolific songwriter, Jenkins explains to Erica what motivates him to keep the pen going, saying “I’m always taking dictations as your husband, Warryn Campbell says so eloquently. I can write a song at any moment, at any time, any place, Chuck E. Cheese’s parking lot. Waiting on my bags at the baggage claim. I say to people, you know, you stay close to the creator, and you can stay creative and be creative at any moment.”
-
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence, Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
“9-1-1” Cancelled By FOX… Then Revived By ABC
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
‘Red Table Talk’ Canceled As Meta Shuts Down Facebook Watch Originals Entertainment Group
-
Tasha Smith Will Replace Theresa Randle As Martin Lawrence’s Wife In ‘Bad Boys 4’
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Kirk Franklin Premieres New Single "All Things," Talks 2023 Exodus Music & Arts Festival