Stellar award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, producer, and worship leader, Anthony Brown stops by the Get Up Church to debut his new single “Speak Your Name.”
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Anthony Brown Talks New Single ‘Speak Your Name’
- Maurette Brown Clark Talks New Single “I See Good” Working With Anthony J. Brown & More
- You’re Invited: Virtual Meet & Greet Experience With Anthony Brown
It’s been a while since with had Brown on the show, so we got his thoughts on why this song is so important to him. Brown tells Erica and GRIFF, “Specifically because, I just feel like there is a place for installation as a place for hope and building and love and all these things that we talked about as gospel artists. But the power that changes things lives within the name, and sometimes I feel like the name gets lost, and this time around I feel like God was challenging me as a Christian man, as the gospel artist to step out there with this song and make sure that his name is glorified above all else.”
Brown continues, “So, you were here to name Jesus 411 times in this song because I think it’s important for people to know where the power lies. It’s the name of Jesus.”
LISTEN TO ANTHONY K. BROWN’S “SPEAK YOUR NAME” BELOW
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Brown and Group Therapy sang at the White House. Brown tells Erica about the experience and others, saying “It seems like every time something happens on a low point God, there’s something to remind me that I have purpose, that he has a plan for my life and you know, just to keep kind of moving forward. So the journey is where I’m going. I’m not after the event itself, but I’m just after the journey of trusting God the whole why”
-
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence, Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
“9-1-1” Cancelled By FOX… Then Revived By ABC
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
‘Red Table Talk’ Canceled As Meta Shuts Down Facebook Watch Originals Entertainment Group
-
Tasha Smith Will Replace Theresa Randle As Martin Lawrence’s Wife In ‘Bad Boys 4’
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Kirk Franklin Premieres New Single "All Things," Talks 2023 Exodus Music & Arts Festival