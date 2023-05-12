Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

releases new book,This inspiring book for teens and young women explores what it means to listen to God’s voice, better understand the “vibes” and intuition the Spirit uses as guidance, and live a life that proclaims your heavenly truth. Filled with personal lessons from author and Grammy-nominated artist Kierra “Kiki” Sheard-Kelly and empowering scriptural promises, you’ll grow stronger in your faith as well as your God-given purpose.

Each day, we are under attack—by people who want to keep us down or who doubt our gifts, as well as by spiritual forces who want to knock us off our God-given path and into the darkness. In The Vibes You Feel, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard-Kelly invites you to uncover what it means to have the Holy Spirit in your life, and how listening to the vibes we sense in certain situations can help steer us toward the future God intends.

Inside The Vibes You Feel, you’ll find:

encouragement and support for navigating today’s world

solid biblical truths and scriptural promises that arm you for the tough decisions and battles in your life

Kierra’s own personal stories and experiences with difficult situations, and the spiritual nudges that helped her through

Advice and guidance with actionable steps

Sheard-Kelly’s seventh studio album, ALL YOURS (RCA Inspiration/Karew Entertainment) is also available now. The uplifting 12-track project celebrate’s God’s love, wisdom and finding personal freedom in letting go and trusting God. ALL YOURS features the singles “Miracles” (feat. Pastor Mike Jr.), “Praise Through,” “Making A Way” (feat. Adia), “The Jungle” and more.

Watch Kierra Sheard-Kelly with Anthony Brown on piano on the Tamron Hall Show.

Kierra Sheard-Kelly Releases A New Book “The Vibes We Feel” and Performs Her New Single “All Yours” on Tamron Hall was originally published on praisedc.com