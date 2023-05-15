Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Thanks to you Columbus, for the second year in a row Joy 107.1 is nominated for a Stellar Award! Joy is up for the large market of the year in the radio category, which we won last year. Also nominated, Darlene McCoy and Erica Campbell are up for Gospel Announcer of the Year.

The Stellar Awards will take place in Las Vegas this summer on July 15th at the Orleans Arena and will include amazing performances from some of Gospel Music’s biggest names. Tickets for the award show and info on special hotel rates are available here.

Related Story: See What Artists Are Nominated for a 2023 Stellar Award

MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR

WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta

WPZS 100.9, Charlotte

WGRB 1390AM, Chicago

WMBM AM 1490, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale

LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR

WJYD JOY 107.1, Columbus

WBBP AM 1480, Memphis

WHAL-FM 95.7, Memphis

WREJ 101.3 FM 990 AM, Richmond

MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR

WNZN 89.1, Cleveland

WCGL AM1360/FM94.7, Jacksonville

WHLH FM 95.5, Jackson

WXHL 89.1 FM Reach Gospel Radio, Wilmington

SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR

KOKA 980 AM 93.3 FM, Shreveport

WEHA 88.7FM & 100.3FM, Atlantic City

WHLW -FM 104.3, Montgomery

WWLD-HD2 98.3FM, Tallahassee

INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR

Black Gospel Radio, https://blackgospelradio.net/listen

Power of Worship Radio, http://www.powerofworship.net

WNZNSouth/waycrosspraise.org, https://s5.radio.co/s69376b9dc/listen

WVTC Gospel Radio Network, http://www.wvtcradio.com

GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR

Charles Johnson, KOKA 980 AM, Pastor CeJay In The Afternoons

Darlene McCoy Jackson, WPZE Praise 102.5 – The Nightly Spirit With Darlene

Erica Campbell, Nationally Syndicated, Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Melanie Pratt, WPZS Praise – Melanie In The Midday

Joy 107.1 Nominated for a 2023 Stellar Award was originally published on joycolumbus.com