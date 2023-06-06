Make God A Major Part of Your Marriage | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Make God A Major Part of Your Marriage”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
Today I share the impact of making God an equal part of your marriage. See, we believe that marriage is a triangle with three corners. The left corner gets 33%, and the right corner gets 33%. That means 34% at the top, and that is God’s part. We include God in all our decisions about our marriage and ask for his wisdom when you ask for his, he will give it.
So, if you want a great marriage, make the decision to make God an equal part. He’ll have a big impact on your marriage.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
