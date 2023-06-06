What should have been a day of cheers and congratulations turned into a nightmare of panic as a shooting outside Richmond’s Altria Theater, the site of high school graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools, occurred Tuesday (June 6) afternoon.
The theater is located on one end of Monroe Park in downtown Richmond where students from Huguenot High School were taking part in their graduation ceremony.
From WTVR:
Multiple people were shot after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. The conditions of the shooting victims have not been released.
“This happened after the Huguenot High School graduation and took place in Monroe Park,” Matthew Stanley of Richmond Public Schools said.
Note: This is a developing story,
Multiple People Shot Near Graduation In Downtown Richmond was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
