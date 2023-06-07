Koryn Hawthorne returns to the Get Up Church, this time to premiere her brand new single “Cry.” When you listen to the track it may have a familiar sound from a legendary artist, Joe Sample. If you didn’t know, 2Pac’s classic song “Dear Mama” samples Joe’s song “In All My Wildest Dreams.”
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Koryn Hawthorne Debuts Her New Single “Cry”
- Singer Koryn Hawthorne Talks Playing The ‘Mean Girl’ In Her Acting Debut In ‘Praise This’
- Koryn Hawthorne Shares Why You Don’t Have To Wait Til Sunday To Have A Personal Experience With God
Why did Hawthorne decide to take a stab at a classic sample and song? She gives credit to the producer, J. White Did It. “Honestly, when I heard it, I literally fell in love with it and we flipped it and just made it so inclusive to kind of, just things that everybody is going through, and yeah, it’s a tearjerker for sure,” said Hawthorne.
LISTEN TO KORYN HAWTHORNE’S “CRY” BELOW
Get more from Hawthorne with Erica and GRIFF from their exclusive interview above.
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For "Feel Alright (Blessed)"
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Mary Mary, Coco Jones & Adam Blackstone Shut Down The Roots Picnic Stage
-
Review + Interview: 'Shooting Stars' Tells Faith-Filled Story Of LeBron's HS Days, "GRIFF" Speaks With Director Chris Robinson
-
Erica Campbell To Visit Seven Cities On 'The Feel Alright Tour'
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
LOL: Sherri Shepherd’s Wigs Fell Off While Reporting On Sarah Jakes Robert’s Powerful Wig Tossing Sermon
-
Halle Bailey Makes History In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Opening Weekend & Her Family Emotionally Reacts In Viral Video