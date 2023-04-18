Singer Koryn Hawthorne Talks Playing The ‘Mean Girl’ In Her Acting Debut In ‘Praise This’

Get ready to sing along and be uplifted with Gospel sensation Koryn Hawthorne in the new film “Praise This,” brought to you by acclaimed producer Will Packer. Available for streaming on Peacock, this film will have you swaying in your seats and raising your hands to the heavens with Hawthorne’s powerful vocals and heartfelt performances. Hawthorne plays Fallon, a very competitive and self-proclaimed “mean girl” whose choir is up against Sam (played by Chlöe Bailey), Kiki (played by Jekalyn Carr), and their team in the film.

How was it to play a “mean girl?” Hawthorne tells Erica and GRIFF “You know everybody lowkey loves the mean girl, though. That’s kind of how I felt. I was really excited to kind of embody the role. And she is that girl. She’s a perfectionist and I just. Was like, yeah, I’m. I’m mad because people are like you are perfect for this role, like what do you mean? I had a good time playing her. She’s that girl, so I’ll take it.”

Hawthorne’s incredible voice, coupled with her genuine passion for spreading positivity and faith, makes her the perfect addition to this film that celebrates the power of music and the joy it can bring. So gather your loved ones and get ready for a feel-good experience that will leave you feeling inspired and empowered.

