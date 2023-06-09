Major. Debut’s His new Single “When You Love Me”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and actor, affectionately known as Music’s Hope Dealer Major. joined the Get Up Church to premiere his new EP “The Hope of My Soul”.

Before Erica and the crew played his latest single, “When You Love Me” she asked what inspired the song? “So When You Love Me is actually my love story, the love story of How I Met my wife.”

“When You Love Me” also has a line dance that was the brainchild of Major. and his creative director. Watch him teach Jennifer Hudson how to do it below.

Major.’s EP “The Hope of My Soul” is available now on all digital outlets today.