How To Get Smart In Your Marriage | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Communication Makes Your Marriage Run Smoother”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
- Marriage Is A Decision, Not An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Grow Your Marriage with Friendship and It Can Fly | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey | Dr. Willie Jolley
We recently talked about goals and commitments in marriage and life and how goals are. Good for business. But to make a marriage successful, it takes more than a goal. It takes a commitment, which is a promise.
Every year I set a goal to lose weight and I keep trying to get back to the way that I was when I got married. I have yet to hit my goal. Yet I set the goal have not hit it, but I did. Make a goal, but not a promise. See when I got married, though, I made a promise to love and honor and respect my wife. For better or for worse. Richer or poor, and I’ve kept that promise.
Goals are good for business, but promises and commitments make the difference in marriage. I encourage you to make the commitment. And work on it to make your marriage last.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
-
Gideon The Yorkie Eulogy | Mr. Griffin
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For "Feel Alright (Blessed)"
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Mary Mary, Coco Jones & Adam Blackstone Shut Down The Roots Picnic Stage
-
Review + Interview: 'Shooting Stars' Tells Faith-Filled Story Of LeBron's HS Days, "GRIFF" Speaks With Director Chris Robinson
-
Erica Campbell To Visit Seven Cities On 'The Feel Alright Tour'
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
LOL: Sherri Shepherd’s Wigs Fell Off While Reporting On Sarah Jakes Robert’s Powerful Wig Tossing Sermon