Zebulon Ellis Stops to Talk About New Single “Complaining” and More

Singer-songwriter, Minister of Music at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church you know him from BET’s Sunday Best. He’s a graduate of Morehouse College Zebulon Ellis and he’s with us today.
Before premiering his new song ‘Complaining’ Ellis let us know how this song came to be, “You know what complaining came along during the pandemic and you know a lot of people were complaining about what they didn’t have and and we were looking around and people were dying, huh. I was just like, come on, look at your life. Consider what you do have. And stop talking about what you don’t have. I think I posted one time on Father’s Day. I used to complain a lot about my father and what he wasn’t, and I started taking account of what he was. And it changed my whole view is. “
Check out he had everything to say about working with Erica and more in our exclusive interview.
-
Gideon The Yorkie Eulogy | Mr. Griffin
-
Mary Mary, Coco Jones & Adam Blackstone Shut Down The Roots Picnic Stage
-
Review + Interview: 'Shooting Stars' Tells Faith-Filled Story Of LeBron's HS Days, "GRIFF" Speaks With Director Chris Robinson
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
LOL: Sherri Shepherd’s Wigs Fell Off While Reporting On Sarah Jakes Robert’s Powerful Wig Tossing Sermon
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For "Feel Alright (Blessed)"
-
DC Young Fly Thanks Fans, Asks For Privacy In Wake Of Partner Jacky Oh’s Death