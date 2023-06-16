Zebulon Ellis Stops to Talk About New Single “Complaining” and More

Singer-songwriter, Minister of Music at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church you know him from BET’s Sunday Best. He’s a graduate of Morehouse College Zebulon Ellis and he’s with us today.

Before premiering his new song ‘Complaining’ Ellis let us know how this song came to be, “You know what complaining came along during the pandemic and you know a lot of people were complaining about what they didn’t have and and we were looking around and people were dying, huh. I was just like, come on, look at your life. Consider what you do have. And stop talking about what you don’t have. I think I posted one time on Father’s Day. I used to complain a lot about my father and what he wasn’t, and I started taking account of what he was. And it changed my whole view is. “

Check out he had everything to say about working with Erica and more in our exclusive interview.