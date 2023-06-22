A Winning Stalemate Strategy | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “A Winning Stalemate Strategy”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
- Marriage Is A Decision, Not An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Grow Your Marriage with Friendship and It Can Fly | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey | Dr. Willie Jolley
Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage. What do you do when you have a stalemate in your marriage?
In other words, one person wants to. Go one way and the other wants to go the other way and both feel strongly. About the way they. Ago the solution was something I learned as a child. My dad would go, would go drive and. Ask my mom could could he? Could he get over and she would go down and win and look and say either yes or no and he would respond accordingly cause they were a team and he listened to her advice.
I learned that teamwork makes the dream work not only in business, but also in married. I recommend you learn to work like a team. So you can make it a possibility to win like a team in your marriage.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
John Amos Accuses Daughter Of Elder Abuse On IG After Her Inital Accusation
-
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Stops By To Talk Tour Her New #1 Song and More!
-
EXCLUSIVE: DeVon Franklin Stands By “Real Life Superhero” Richard Montañez “Flamin’ Hot” Story
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
What The Florida Travel Ban Really Means and How to Help
-
Eat It Up: Slutty Vegan’s CEO & Founder Pinky Cole Ties The Knot With Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes In Atlanta [Gallery]