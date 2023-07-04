Entrepreneur & wife of one of the most iconic Gospel artists, Tammy Franklin stops by Praise 102.5 to speak with Neiko Flowers. During the interview, Tammy speaks about her new dating show ‘The One’ on TV ONE. The show will be hosted by Tammy & her husband Kirk Franklin. Speaking of having fun, the Texas native talks about the video that has recently gone viral of her husband Kirk Franklin have a grand ol time at a lounge in Atlanta called Rock Steady, ” This was for our daughter. She just graduated with her masters and so we were there celebrating, you know, when your child wants you to come with them, that’s a good thing, they’re not embarrassed of you.”

LOL: Kirk Franklin Had an ATL Club Praising The LAWD!

Following the video was the church folks criticizing the Franklin’s for partying at a lounge. Tammy Franklin defends her husband, “The unfortunate thing about social media, you only get glimpses. So there’s some people that I was like, I hate in a club. Like, no, he went in a club. It was a very tasteful sophisticated lounge. And in fact, it was like old school night infused with gospel.”

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Talks Marriage Goals & Helping People Find Love In The New Show ‘The One’

RELATED: Maverick City Music/Kirk Franklin & Tennessee State University Big Winners at 2023 Grammy Awards

RELATED: Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The New Show ‘Behind Every Man’ [EXCLUSIVE]

HOMEPAGE

Tammy Franklin Defends Her Husband Kirk Franklin Partying at an ATL Lounge was originally published on mypraiseatl.com