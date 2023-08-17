Jamie Foxx is just a few months removed from his health scare and is given another update on his recovery.
Thankfully, the actor is taking it easy and reveals what he’s been dealing with lately. He took to Instagram, yesterday, to post a few pictures of himself, appearing lax and on vacation while thanking all those who kept him in their prayer amid this uncertain time in his life.
Jamie Foxx Reveals He’s Finally Starting To Feel Like Himself Following Medical Scare was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
Join "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" Morning Show Mobile Text Club!
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Faith Walking: Give God a Blind Yes
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”
-
Pastor Mike Jr. Talks New Music and New Stellar Awards [LISTEN]