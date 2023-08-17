Jamie Foxx Reveals He’s Finally Starting To Feel Like Himself Following Medical Scare

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx is just a few months removed from his health scare and is given another update on his recovery.

Thankfully, the actor is taking it easy and reveals what he’s been dealing with lately. He took to Instagram, yesterday, to post a few pictures of himself, appearing lax and on vacation while thanking all those who kept him in their prayer amid this uncertain time in his life.

#imbackandimbetter #nobaddays “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin’ to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft ,” the 55-year-old captioned the photo.

In April, Foxx suffered a medical complication, and the public became aware after his daughter Corinne broke the news . She didn’t offer much information other than a quick intervention, and rushing him to the hospital immensely helped his recovery.

Since the medical scare happened in Atlanta, he was reportedly moved to a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago. His family has visited him in the Windy City at the center, which reportedly specializes in treating stroke, spinal and traumatic brain injuries.

It wasn’t until late July that Jamie broke his silence with a video on Instagram about the enduring journey he’s been on and how tough it’s been. He said he stayed out of the public eye because he didn’t want his fans to see him in that state.

Then at the beginning of August, he gave another tidbit about his health. In a shoutout post for his sister’s birthday, he credits her for saving his life, writing, “had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life.”

Amid his recovery, he was even caught up in an antisemitism controversy for which social media defended him:

