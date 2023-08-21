The Power Of A Minute | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power Of A Minute”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, "Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage" that I work with my bride, D. We've been married going on almost 40 years and I've not had an argument in almost 35 years.

If you want to change your life, how long do you think it would take? Well, most people think it takes a long time, but in reality it only takes a minute.

The minute you make a decision and move in a new direction is the minute you change your life. You might not reach your destination in a minute, but you certainly can change your direction in a minute.

The problem is that most people will not make the decision. They bounce around the idea and never move on it. They get caught up in the paralysis of analysis. I encourage you to move on your ideas and you will see that it is true that the minute you decide and move on, that decision is the minute you change your life.

This is your minute to act. Do it now. Don’t just think about it act on it.

