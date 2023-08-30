Timing is Everything | Faith Walking

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Listen, I get the pleasure of sitting with a comedian every single weekday morning. So I understand that timing is everything when it comes to jokes, but guess what? Timing is everything when it comes to a lot of things in your life, the right time, the right season, the right place, the right person, there is a perfect time. Yeah, Ecclesiastics 3:1-8 says it this way for everything there is a season and a time for every matter under the sun, a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to pluck up what is planted, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to break down and a time to build up a time to weep. And a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to death dance, a time to cast away stones and a time to gather stones, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing Yes, there is a right time.

For it all Scripture clearly tells us in Ecclesiastics. So make sure that you are waiting for the right time to do the thing that you need to do. Maybe it's uncomfortable, and you've been waiting, don't miss your window, and don't miss your time. I

remember a season in my life where I had to make a big life decision that would change the whole trajectory of my life. And I was waiting because it was a big decision and a hard decision. But I remember it was a woman of God that said, Honey, God has opened the window. What are you waiting on next the door? If you know what is

the right time to say it and to do it, do it now.