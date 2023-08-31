Hard Work Pays Off | Ericaism

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
other things. And a lot of people raise their hand. He said, that means you’re not serious about this. Because when you commit fully, that’s when you can expect to get to greatness. You can’t do a halfway committing and think you’re gonna get to greatness.
But it’s also a time to work. No, when it’s time to work hard. It’s always time to work hard. All ties, go tie. That’s my Erica ism for the day, ladies and gentlemen, it’s go time, work hard, put it in the things that you want to see. You got to work hard for it. You got to put the and you have to have the right people around you that support you. Why are you doing that you are good to go. I can’t talk to you these days because I’m working towards something and you’re trying to distract me. Goodbye. Bye. Bye. Goodbye. Make sure you work hard. Make sure you put in the time make sure you study to show yourself approved to walk in the place that you want to listen in. The blessings may not come the day you want it the way you want. But hard work will never be ignored. It always has to be acknowledged. So y’all keep working
