Praise Him! Fans React To Pharrell’s New Gospel Song “JOY (Unspeakable)”

Charles Jenkins Talks Honoring Black Culture In His Music

1985: Live Aid Brings Attention To Africa

Black On Broadway: 15 Trailblazing Musicians Who Brought Color To Musical Theater

Black Music Month: These Black Artists Produced Classic Movie Soundtracks [Gallery]

Celebrating Black Music Month At The Tiny Desk

1984: Marvin Gaye Dies A Day Before His 45th Birthday

1983: ‘A Star Is Born’ Whitney Houston Debuts On The Merv Griffin Show

1980: Kurtis Blow Gives Us ‘The Breaks’

Black Music Month: Celebrating These Artists Turned Actors!

Dr. Joel Tudman GUMEC
Entertainment

Dr. Joel Tudman Shares Insights on Effective Communication and Listening in New Book ‘Listen, Learn, Love, Speak

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son
Entertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Opens Up About Why She Chose To Have Weight Loss Surgery [VIDEO]

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

