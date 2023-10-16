10 Children’s Books Every Black Child Should Own

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Reading is a productive activity that can benefit everyone, especially children . It helps cultivate the imagination, builds vocabulary, reduces stress, and enhances knowledge and social skills. Reading to your children is imperative, and it helps even more if they can relate to what they read and see in the books.

In a society that is hyper-focused on the majority population, we must constantly reiterate to Black kids how vital their essence is in this world. And it’s easy to do that when we create art that resembles their existence. I remember growing up and marveling at the few toys, television shows, and books that honored my Black features. And I’m reminded of this feeling of acceptance whenever I choose a toy or book for my Black son to indulge in. I want my child to understand that the world is diverse and made up of all kinds of wonderful people, and I also want to make sure he sees himself.

Children’s Books for Black Kids

I collected books for my son before he was born. I couldn’t wait to nestle him in my arms and expose him to words, pictures of animated characters, and children that resembled his world. While we have our favorite book we love to read, new ones are popping up that I can’t wait to introduce to him.

There was a time when books and art resembling our children were scarce. Nowadays, it’s easier to find children’s paraphernalia that honors Black kids. There are cartoons, toys, learning mechanisms, books, and more that capture Black culture beautifully. And below are ten children’s books that your mini-me would benefit from. Check them out!

