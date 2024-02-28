Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
Source: RyanJLane / GettyI
It’s time to uplift our spirits to make it to the weekend!
One of my favorite things about gospel music is how quickly it encourages your spirit. Listening to uplifting praise and worship music is a great way to dwell in the presence of the Holy Spirit while still being able to worship God.
Here’s a list of praise and worship songs that always make your soul feel good.
What are your favorite praise and worship songs or artists? Let us know!
10 Gospel Songs That Make Us Happy
was originally published on
praisebaltimore.com
1. Donald Lawrence Tri-City Singers Ft. Brittany Stewart – Jehovah Sabaoth
2. Bishop Leonard Scott – Lord You Reign
3. Trust Me (Extended Version) – Richard Smallwood
4. Jehovah Jireh by Jekalyn Carr Music
5. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Spirit ft. Kierra Sheard
6. JJ Hairston + Youthful Praise & Bishop Cortez Vaughn – You Deserve It
7. The Anthem – Todd Dulaney
9. Jonathan Nelson Worship Medley
10. Gospel Music Praise And Worship – HEZEKIAH WALKER