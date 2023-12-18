7 Signs You May Be Under Spiritual Attack
Spiritual attacks can have a profound impact on all aspects of an individual’s life.
These attacks can come in various forms, such as negative energy, psychic attacks, or even demonic influences.
The effects of spiritual attacks can be both physical and emotional, wreaking havoc on a person’s well-being.
In terms of physical health, spiritual attacks can manifest as unexplained illnesses, chronic fatigue, or weakened immune systems. These attacks can drain an individual’s energy, making it difficult for them to carry out daily activities or maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Spiritual attacks can also lead to emotional distress, including feelings of anxiety, depression, and hopelessness. Negative thoughts and emotions can consume a person’s mind, making it challenging for them to find peace and joy in their lives.
Furthermore, spiritual attacks can also affect relationships and personal growth. They can create conflicts and discord in personal relationships, causing breakdowns in communication and trust. Additionally, these attacks can hinder personal growth and prevent individuals from reaching their full potential. They can instill self-doubt and fear, making it difficult to pursue goals and aspirations.
Overall, the impact of spiritual attacks is wide-ranging and can significantly disrupt an individual’s physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. It is crucial to recognize and address these attacks by seeking spiritual guidance, practicing self-care, and surrounding oneself with positive energy and support.
In our list below are 7 signs you may be under spiritual attack.
1. Loss of Spiritual DesireSource:Getty
The goal of any spiritual attack is to turn you away from what God wants to do in your life. That is why the first warning sign of attack is a loss of spiritual desire. We don’t live by feelings alone, but there is a difference between doing something merely out of obligation and doing something because you delight in it. When you delight in the Lord, nothing else compares. Someone passionate for God finds pleasure in the things of God.
2. Physical FatigueSource:Getty
The second warning sign is physical fatigue. I know that doesn’t sound very spiritual, but keep in mind that we are created beings—spirit, soul, and body. If my body is weak, it allows things to get into my mind (soul), and that allows things to negatively affect my spirit. Many times we face our greatest attacks just before a great promotion or just after a great victory. Keep in mind when you’re going through it—an attack could very well be an indication that you are about to be promoted or just had a great victory.
3. Lack AttackSource:Getty
The third sign that you are under attack is a “lack attack.” There are times when it seems that all of your resources dry up at the same time. The enemy attacks in this to get you to take your eyes off of God and put your eyes on money. If he can get you worrying rather than worshipping, you will start making decisions based on opportunity rather than anointing. Always remember there are two times in your life when you are especially vulnerable to temptation: when you have nothingand when you have everything. Stay close to God in both the good times and the bad times.
4. Weak Prayer LifeSource:Getty
The fourth sign that you are under spiritual attack is a weakening prayer life. “Could you not watch with Me one hour?” Jesus asked His disciples. Then He told them, “Watch and pray, lest you enter into temptation. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak” (Matt. 26:40-41).
5. Feeling Overwhelmed Or HelplessSource:Getty
Are you feeling overwhelmed by circumstances? That could be a sign that you are under attack. The word circumstancecomes from two words: circum (encircle) and stance (stand). In other words, you are standing encircled by what’s going on. It doesn’t take long for feelings of being overwhelmed to lead to hopelessness. The Bible says, “Hope deferred makes the heart sick” (Prov. 13:12). It also tells us, “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Heb. 11:1). If the enemy can get you to lose hope, he can get you to stop living by faith.
6. Old Habits And Lifestyles ResurfaceSource:Getty
The sixth sign that you are under spiritual attack is that old iniquities begin to resurface in your life. What is an iniquity? Some consider iniquities to be those old habits that your soul wants to fall back on when things aren’t going your way—things that indulge the flesh. If this begins to happen, do not ignore the warning conviction of the Holy Spirit.
7. Pulling Away From Godly RelationshipsSource:Getty
When old iniquities start tempting you, the next sign of spiritual attack is sure to follow: pulling away from godly relationships. Look around. Have you pulled out of relationships with people at church or with people in your small group? Are more and more of your friends carnally minded rather than spiritually minded? If so, you are stumbling around the battleground and the enemy has a target on your head.