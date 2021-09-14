9 Men Who Represent Why ‘National Bald Is Beautiful Day’ Was Created

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

September 13th marks National Bald Is Beautiful Day! Being bald, whether it was by choice or not, comes with confidence. It’s always great to be reminded that our hair doesn’t define us! As we know baldness can happen in different ways. Whether the cause is due to illness, medication, family heritage, or age, hair loss can be considered stressful for both men and women.

Bald is beautiful in so many ways. Baldness is a vulnerability.

As you scroll through the photos below of a few of our favorite famous men with bald heads, we hope their confidence lives through you! Also, make sure to check out our favorite women rocking a bladie here: I Am Not My Hair: 15 Black Bald Beauties Giving Us Life

