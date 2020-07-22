9 Women We Would Like To See Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise is famously known for its women of stature and the infamous fun shade and tea throughout each season.

Since the finale of season 12, there have been many stories surrounding the show like Nene Leakes being traumatized and going to therapy, rumors of Phaedra Parks getting her peach back, and Kandi Burruss possibly being the highest-paid.

Actress Drew Sidora, famously known for her role on The Game and famous Youtuber Latoya Ali are allegedly receiving their peaches for season 13 and #RHOA fans are not here for it. On social media, the viewers have voiced that they would rather previous housewives like Sheree Whitfield, Phaedra Parks, or Kim Zolciak to return.

Though neither women have confirmed or denied their new venture on the reality TV show, below are nine women we would like to see join the cast of RHOA.

