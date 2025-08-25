Atlanta Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die

During August, we celebrate Black Business Month by honoring the culture, the flavor, and the excellence of the South’s most iconic Black-owned restaurants. From BBQ that’ll change your life to catfish that tastes like Sunday, and even upscale dining with soul, these spots are true must-visits. We kicked things off in Houston, then made our way to Dallas. After that, we took the tour to Raleigh, North Carolina, and now we’ve landed in Atlanta for our grand finale, where the flavors are bold, the traditions run deep, and the vibes are unmatched.
1. T’s Brunch Bar
If you’re looking for your next favorite brunch destination in the Atlanta area, you HAVE TO try T’s Brunch Bar. Recently spotlighted by Jackie Page, this Black-owned gem is taking Southern brunch to a new standard.
With multiple locations around Atlanta, T’s Brunch Bar has a reputation for food that’s made with love, soul, and real flavor.
Jackie’s Must-Try Picks:
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes – Sweet, warm, and a total showstopper
- Scrambled Eggs with Cheese – Creamy and cooked just right
- Chicken Sausage – A hearty and flavorful protein pick
- Side of Grits – “You cannot have that meal without grits. If you don’t get the grits, you’re slacking,”
- Peach Beignets – “Straight from heaven.”
From fluffy pancakes to golden beignets, dishes are crafted with care and rooted in Southern comfort food traditions.
This is definitely a spot you need to try on your next trip to ATL.
2. Soul Halal
Looking for a soulful meal that feeds your stomach and your spirit? You NEED to try Soul Halal in Decatur, GA! Recently spotlighted by Reese from Magic 107.5, this Black-owned, woman-owned hotspot is blending traditional soul food with halal values.
From the rich and comforting Grandma Plate to the hood rich with fried catfish and spaghetti, add a bottle of their fresh-made lemonade, and you’ve got a meal you won’t forget.
What to Try:
- The Grandma Plate
Fried wings, mac & cheese, yams, and greens — a true Sunday dinner classic.
- The Hood Rich
Fried fish and spaghetti, topped with signature honey lemon pepper sauce.
- Sweet Flee Pepper Chicken
Fried chicken breast over yellow rice with house-made halal sauce.
Don’t Miss the Drinks:
Handmade, fresh juices like mint lemonade, hibiscus rose, and ATL’s fave, Touched the Berry.
Vegan-Friendly, Too:
Collard greens, yams, and other sides made with no meat, so plant-based folks are welcome.
Halal means no pork, no lard, and food prepared with purpose — so everyone can enjoy a soulful, clean meal.
3. Hungry AF
Looking for a spot that keeps it real with flavor, soul, and vibes? Atlanta, you gotta pull up to Hungry AF. This Black-owned gem is giving comfort food with a twist, making sure every bite feels like home while still giving you that “ATL flavor.” With multiple locations around the metro area, Hungry AF is proving why they’re one of the hottest restaurants in the city right now.
What to Try:
- Baked Chicken Plate
Tender baked chicken with mashed potatoes, a fresh salad, and veggie alfredo pasta on the side — hearty and delicious.
- The Wings
Atlanta loves wings, and Hungry AF does them right — crispy, seasoned, and packed with flavor.
- Rasta Pasta
A fan favorite! Creamy, spicy, and loaded with flavor — this pasta is a must-try.
Hungry AF is more than just good food; it’s about community, culture, and a place where everybody can eat and feel at home. Whether you’re craving pasta, chicken, or wings, there’s something on the menu to hit the spot.
So if you’re hungry and looking for your next go-to restaurant in Atlanta, check out Hungry AF.

