Black Hairstyles That Have Been Appropriated By The World

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Hairstyles are an integral part of our identity, and every unique style holds history and rich cultural significance within various communities. Unfortunately, some hairstyles have been appropriated by others without understanding or respecting their cultural significance. Black hairstyles have been appropriated the most.

MORE: Ireland’s Earliest Inhabitants Were Black People With Blue Eyes

From box braids and twists to cornrows and dreadlocks, Black people have been subjected to discrimination and ridicule for their natural hairstyles for centuries. The Western beauty standard has often portrayed natural Black hair as unprofessional or unkempt, which has led many communities of color to feel pressured to conform to Eurocentric beauty standards by straightening or altering their hair.

Hair is a sensitive topic for Black people. It can dictate how we’re perceived and even determine how much money we make.

In February, a study co-commissioned by Dove and LinkedIn found that Black women’s hair was 2.5 times more likely to be perceived as unprofessional in the workplace. The data also revealed that 66 percent of Black women often change their hair for a job interview, with many opting for a straight hairstyle over their natural tresses. Around 25 percent of participants said they had been denied a job interview or overlooked for opportunities because of their natural hair.

Black hairstyles have a deep significance within the Black community and have been used as a form of self-expression and resistance against white supremacy and oppression. However, when these hairstyles are adopted by non-Black individuals without understanding their cultural significance, it can be seen as disrespectful and insensitive.

We must protect the creativity and sanctity of Black hair at all costs. Black hair is a form of power and beauty. And we continue to wear it proudly despite all of the obstacles stacked against us. Here are six Black hairstyles that have been greatly appropriated and that the entire world should be thanking Black people for.

MORE: The Origins Of Black People With Red Hair

The post Black Hairstyles That Have Been Appropriated By The World appeared first on NewsOne.

Black Hairstyles That Have Been Appropriated By The World was originally published on newsone.com