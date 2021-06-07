Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Bri Babineaux and her beau are expecting a baby boy! That’s right, over the weekend the Gospel singer and her husband, Keeslon Fontenot, shared the wonderful news on social media.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“We are so OVERJOYED to be welcoming a baby boy.” She captioned a photo on Instagram. “Everyone kept asking me what I wanted and my response was a heathy baby. What a legacy to share with you [Keeslon]. To have your last name carried. I love you both beyond me ! I am one lucky mama! Thank you to everyone that made Saturday one of the most memorable moments of our lives.”

RELATED: OWN Announces ‘Young & Gospel’ Reality Series With Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne, Bri Babineaux And Christian Rapper Wande

It’s been a busy – and blessed – season for the young artist: In late May, news broke that Babineaux, along with Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne, and Gospel rapper Wande will be featured on an upcoming Christian-themed reality show titled Young & Gospel.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We wish the best for Bri and her family as they experience a joyous new chapter in their story. Take a look at some photos from her gender reveal below, as well as a few throwback pics down memory lane of Mr. and Mrs. Fontenot. Congrats!

It’s Official… Bri Babineaux And Husband Expecting A Baby Boy! [PHOTOS] was originally published on praisecleveland.com