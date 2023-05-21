Denny’s is back on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage with the Gospel Explosion!
This year we had uplifting performances from Charles Jenkins, The Williams Brothers, Brian Courtney Wilson, Big Al Cherry, and more! The spirit was in the place and our souls were fed! Check out all the pictures of what we love to call “ship church.”
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
RELATED LINKS: Charles Jenkins Talks New EP “Gospel Music Changed My Life”
Denny’s Presents the Gospel Explosion featuring Charles Jenkins, The Williams Brothers, Brian Courtney Wilson and more! was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com
1. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins
2. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Rhonda Mclemore
3. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023
4. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins
5. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins
6. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023
7. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins
8. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Brian Courtney Wilson
9. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Big Al Cherry
10. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023
11. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring The Williams Brothers
12. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023
13. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins
14. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023
15. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring The Williams Brothers
16. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Brian Courtney Wilson
17. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Brian Courtney Wilson
18. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins
19. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023
20. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Brian Courtney Wilson
21. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023
22. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 hosted by Griff
23. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023
24. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins
25. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Big Al Cherry
26. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins
27. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023
28. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins
29. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins