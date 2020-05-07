FruitSnackChallenge Is Showing Parents Whether Or Not Their Children REALLY Listen To Them [VIDEOS]

The cuteness overload has begun with a new challenge on the horizon. Parents are passing time creatively during this quarantine with the #FruitSnackChallenge.

The whole purpose is to see if your child will listen to you when you tell them not to start eating the candy you place in front of them until you return to the room. Check out some of the most cutest #FruitSnackChallenge videos the internet has to offer!

