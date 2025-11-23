Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season

College basketball is a sport filled with excitement, talent, and unforgettable moments but sometimes, it’s the names on the roster that steal the show.

Each season, fans are treated to a lineup of players whose names are as unique and entertaining as their skills on the court.

From names that sound like they belong in a movie script to those that make you do a double-take, these players add a touch of humor and personality to the game.

While these names may bring a smile to your face, it’s important to remember that behind each one is a dedicated athlete working hard to make their mark on the court.

So, get ready to laugh, marvel, and maybe even find a new favorite player as we dive into this year’s collection of unforgettable names.

Take a look below into the list of Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season.

RELATED | Top 25 Funniest Names In MLB History

RELATED | Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

RELATED | Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com