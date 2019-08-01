Funniest Tweets From The 2nd Night Of The Democratic Presidential Debate (2020)

Night-2 of the second round of the Democratic debate in the race for president 2020 was intense, yet comical. Cory Booker threw in a little culture with a kool-aid comment, Elizabeth Warren gave a Birdman hand-rub, Joe Biden’s stance looked like he was waiting for somebody to drop a hot beat and the cringe-worthy hashtag, #KamalaHarrisDestroyed, started trending.

Peep the funniest tweets in response to it all below and all jokes aside, don’t forget to get out and VOTE!

